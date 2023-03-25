Tangible Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.19 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $2.59 or 0.00009393 BTC on popular exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $84.19 million and approximately $18.95 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.58871969 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

