SwissBorg Tops One Day Trading Volume of $439,204.12 (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular exchanges. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $181.98 million and approximately $439,204.12 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SwissBorg has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SwissBorg alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00358551 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,155.56 or 0.26060737 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010178 BTC.

SwissBorg Token Profile

SwissBorg launched on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SwissBorg Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is a company that aims to decentralize wealth management by creating a community-centric platform called the Wealth App. The app allows users to buy, sell, and exchange digital assets securely, and invest with 18 fiat currencies using their cutting-edge MPC keyless technology. The CHSB token is the core of their ecosystem and offers benefits such as staking, protect and burn program, voting rights, and rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. SwissBorg believes in blockchain technology and wants to empower people to control their wealth, leading to a world of decentralized nations where everyone is rewarded fairly for their contributions. The company is based in Switzerland, has an international team of over 75 people, and holds two Estonian licenses for providing Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwissBorg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwissBorg and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.