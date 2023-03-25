Sweat Economy Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $35.99 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,381,010,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,123,512,864 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

