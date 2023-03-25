sUSD (SUSD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.93 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $42.58 million and $1.93 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 42,553,235 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

