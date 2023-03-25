Substratum Reaches Market Capitalization of $139,535.08 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $139,535.08 and $1.40 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00031171 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001739 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018680 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00200442 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,584.42 or 1.00006727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00037784 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $171.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.