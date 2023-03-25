Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,729 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 38,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.90 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $125.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

