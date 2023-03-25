Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 884 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $227.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.