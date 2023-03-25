StockNews.com Upgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to Buy

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Up 4.2 %

PGC traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 127,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,881. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.06. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 26.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In related news, Director Carmen M. Bowser bought 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $90,161.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 41,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.