StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 327.91% and a negative return on equity of 168.32%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

