Stargate Finance (STG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12.01 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002330 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $84.78 million and approximately $12.01 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stargate Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00328302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,072.49 or 0.25679467 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00010030 BTC.

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stargate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stargate Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.