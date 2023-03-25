Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.25. 2,229,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $148.20.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

