Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.37

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $1.47. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 10,783 shares.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

