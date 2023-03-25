SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Stock Price Up 15.4%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 15.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 1,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 13,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SLC Agrícola from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

SLC Agrícola Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.

SLC Agrícola Cuts Dividend

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a $0.0434 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. SLC Agrícola’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

