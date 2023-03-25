SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Capitalization Hits $548.05 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $548.05 million and approximately $116.05 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00030418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018658 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00199804 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,610.90 or 1.00086880 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.2365942 with 1,206,121,857.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.47292237 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $162,948,976.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

