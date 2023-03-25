Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Shares Down 1.3%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.85 and last traded at $27.14. Approximately 59,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 175,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

SXYAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 295 to CHF 285 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

