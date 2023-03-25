Siacoin Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $213.79 million and $12.52 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,617.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00336918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012354 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00590610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00073920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.38 or 0.00453979 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,616,922,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

