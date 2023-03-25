SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 244 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $351.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.