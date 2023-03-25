SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.33. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.47%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

