SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,933,000 after buying an additional 108,815 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE opened at $97.49 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.32.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

