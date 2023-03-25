Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($121.51) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($110.75) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

ETR BMW opened at €97.76 ($105.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €96.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.72. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €68.44 ($73.59) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($111.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.64.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

