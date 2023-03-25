Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.56.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $272.00 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.