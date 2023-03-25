Salvus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,591 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $119.53 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day moving average of $102.60. The firm has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.