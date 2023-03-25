SALT Market Capitalization Achieves $3.14 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $20,556.71 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SALT has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00030885 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018788 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00200319 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,599.20 or 1.00051914 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0405767 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $19,745.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

