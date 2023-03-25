Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,756 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $495.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $493.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.05. The firm has a market cap of $219.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

