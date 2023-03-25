Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

