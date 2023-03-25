Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $346.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.66. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

