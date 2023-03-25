Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 273.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,929 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.19.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $374.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.10. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

