Ripio Credit Network Hits One Day Volume of $18,750.02 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $18,750.02 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00030002 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018516 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00198899 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,425.30 or 1.00017311 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00246686 USD and is down -6.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $17,511.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

