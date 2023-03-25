RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $58.30 million and $792,048.18 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00331380 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,138.84 or 0.25922649 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010124 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Token Profile

RichQUACK.com launched on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $847,427.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

