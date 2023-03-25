Revain Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (REV)

Revain (REV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $40.90 million and $181,708.77 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Revain Token Profile

REV is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

