Render Token (RNDR) Reaches One Day Volume of $38.15 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $417.12 million and approximately $38.15 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00004188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00330375 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,065.95 or 0.25841607 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.