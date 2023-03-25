Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Trading Down 2.3%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 32,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reed’s Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REED. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Reed’s by 60.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 178.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.