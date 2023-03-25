Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Trading Down 2.3%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 32,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58.
Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
