Rakon Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Rakon token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000730 BTC on major exchanges. Rakon has a total market cap of $48.71 million and $4,106.75 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

