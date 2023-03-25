Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Reduced by Zacks Research

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Juniper Networks in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JNPR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $32.68 on Thursday. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,321.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,918,822. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 262,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $366,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

