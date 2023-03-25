Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Trading Down 0.3%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.15. 88,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 88,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.