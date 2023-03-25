Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Trading Down 0.3%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.15. 88,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 88,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.