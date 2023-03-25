Purus Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $484,426,000 after buying an additional 38,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.65. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Argus upped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

