Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $88.87 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Prom has a market capitalization of $88.87 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.87 or 0.00017676 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007707 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00031031 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001744 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018596 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00200524 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,555.03 or 1.00021492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.03994709 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,991,280.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

