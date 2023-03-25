Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 32,122 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,122 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,452,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $109.79.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

