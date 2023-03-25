Prentice Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

