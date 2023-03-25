Prentice Wealth Management LLC Purchases 322 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $42,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $120.71 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.44. The company has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.