Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $775,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.18.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

