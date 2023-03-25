Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,321.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 17,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.07.

Shares of GS stock opened at $312.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.28 and its 200 day moving average is $345.69. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

