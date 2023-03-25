Populous (PPT) Trading 58.7% Lower Over Last Week

Populous (PPT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 58.7% lower against the dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $243,707.16 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

