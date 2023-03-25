Polkadot Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $6.05 or 0.00021934 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $5.48 billion and approximately $188.11 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00358551 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,155.56 or 0.26060737 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,296,289,587 coins and its circulating supply is 904,869,778 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network.

Polkadot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

