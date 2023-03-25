PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III Sells 15,124 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $31,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PLBY Group Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of PLBY Group stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.10. 1,666,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $97.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.39.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 104.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of PLBY Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Builders Union LLP raised its stake in PLBY Group by 481.9% in the third quarter. Builders Union LLP now owns 3,637,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after buying an additional 3,011,944 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.
About PLBY Group
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
Recommended Stories
