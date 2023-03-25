PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III Sells 15,124 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $31,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PLBY Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of PLBY Group stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.10. 1,666,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $97.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.39.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 104.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Builders Union LLP raised its stake in PLBY Group by 481.9% in the third quarter. Builders Union LLP now owns 3,637,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after buying an additional 3,011,944 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

