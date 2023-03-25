PlatinX Trading 448.4% Higher Over Last Week (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. PlatinX has a market cap of $188.35 million and approximately $4,415.00 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PlatinX has traded 448.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00332144 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.43 or 0.25979995 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010147 BTC.

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX’s genesis date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

