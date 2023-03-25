Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Tops $72.24 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $72.24 million and $141,775.16 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00130789 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00058658 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00037943 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001260 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 195,931,419 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

