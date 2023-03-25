Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $2.34 million and $10,224.64 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be purchased for about $1,987.91 or 0.07237859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token launched on February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token's total supply is 1,178 tokens.

According to CryptoCompare, “Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) is a blockchain token developed and issued by Trovio, each unit representing 1 fine troy ounce of physical gold securely stored in The Perth Mint’s central bank grade vaults.

It is based on GoldPass, The Perth Mint‘s full-service gold investment platform that digitises physical gold in the form of digital certificates. PMGT offers a tokenised version of GoldPass certificates on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token.

The tokens are 100% backed by GoldPass certificates issued by The Perth Mint, the world’s largest refiner of newly mined gold that produces some of the world’s highest quality bullion. GoldPass certificates are fully backed by physical Perth Mint gold, with the weight and purity of every ounce guaranteed by the Government of Western Australia.”

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using US dollars.

