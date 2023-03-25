PACK Private Wealth LLC Sells 26 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PACK Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.0% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $397.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,867,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,679. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
