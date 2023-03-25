Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on OUT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 43.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,149,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,894,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,731,000 after acquiring an additional 565,681 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,234,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,724,000 after acquiring an additional 182,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 67.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,812 shares in the last quarter.

Outfront Media Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

